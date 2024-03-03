Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 126,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 57.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 71,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

