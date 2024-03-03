Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,070 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $122.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

