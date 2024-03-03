Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.71 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,406,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after buying an additional 409,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

