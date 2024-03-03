Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $37.39 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $37,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

KEYS stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

