Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 0.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

