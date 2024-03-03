AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,400 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $222.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,411. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.90.

View Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.