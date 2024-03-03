Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 23,550 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

