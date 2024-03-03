Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $69,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

