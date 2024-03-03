2,500 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,010.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 12.6 %

ESTC traded down $16.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,716,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.37 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.