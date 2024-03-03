Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Up 1.1 %

NVS opened at $102.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

