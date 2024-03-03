Ariel Investments LLC Sells 563,578 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,059,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,578 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.42% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $99,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $46,141,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,622 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,104,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.