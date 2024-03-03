Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

