Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $403.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $406.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.01.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

