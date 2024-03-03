Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.890-8.110 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.87.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. State of Wyoming raised its position in Autodesk by 22,600.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

