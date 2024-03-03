SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $276.60 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

