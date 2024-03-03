Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $84.59 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

