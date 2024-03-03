Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,161,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,353. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

