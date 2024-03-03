Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.18 Billion Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,182,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $92.06. 1,981,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.