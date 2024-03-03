Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 66,816 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $794,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.48 and a 1 year high of $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

