Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 74,974 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,014,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $814.83. 431,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,483. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $823.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $796.30 and a 200 day moving average of $725.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.