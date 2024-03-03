Shelton Capital Management Buys 32,500 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 843.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FIS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

