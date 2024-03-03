Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 3,843,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

