Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $66,583,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.62. 477,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

