AXQ Capital LP Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 142.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in State Street by 90.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $91.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

