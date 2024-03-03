Shelton Capital Management Sells 5,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after buying an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.0 %

JKHY stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 392,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

