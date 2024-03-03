Shelton Capital Management Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 206.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $11.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $900.53. The stock had a trading volume of 497,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $830.86 and its 200 day moving average is $786.95. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

