Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.2 %

NEM traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,018,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

