Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00-22.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.48 billion.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $29.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,169,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 205,926 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

