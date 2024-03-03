Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 540,170 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,076,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 540,170 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.21% of Medtronic worth $1,259,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,895. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

