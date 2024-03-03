Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $60,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM stock opened at $304.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.66.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.58.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

