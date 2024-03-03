Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 47,161 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,161 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,799,585. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

