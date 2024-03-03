RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. 13,566,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,507. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.