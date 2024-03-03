Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 1.1% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.75. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.64 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

