Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,994,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916,833 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.04% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,387,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

