Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Lowers Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. 4,285,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

