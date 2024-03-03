Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,636. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.