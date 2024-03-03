eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 203.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.05. 8,668,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

