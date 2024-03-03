Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $181,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,907,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,141,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Waste Connections by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 227,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $165.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.72. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $171.49.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

