Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $1.68 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $138.08. 28,551,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,486,960. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

