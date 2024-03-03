Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Lowered by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,870,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,528,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,757,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

