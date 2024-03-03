AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vistra by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $32,716,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 7,128,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,819. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

