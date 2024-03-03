Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

