Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. 1,132,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

