Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. 1,132,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.82%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.