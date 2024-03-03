Ariel Investments LLC Sells 17,174 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,174 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $35,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOV

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.