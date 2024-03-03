Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Korn Ferry worth $38,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $35,032,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 367,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after buying an additional 214,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 329,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,459. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

