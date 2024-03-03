Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $206.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

