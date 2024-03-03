Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Buys New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000. Schlumberger accounts for 1.3% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $4,733,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,507,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.