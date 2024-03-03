Short Interest in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Drops By 17.1%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE NVST traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 3,492,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.35. Envista has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Envista by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Envista by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

