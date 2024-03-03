Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $50,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

SWK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.57. 906,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,846. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.