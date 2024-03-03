Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

